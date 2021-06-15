Grand Theft Auto 6 E3 reveal latest: Will GTA 6 make appearance at Take-Two panel?

GTA 6 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the generation, and it hasn’t even been announced yet.
Grand Theft Auto fans are counting down the days until GTA 6 is revealed, which has led to countless rumours about when the big announcement will take place.
With this year’s E3 event getting started over the weekend, all eyes are on the various online panels for updates about the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series.
Sadly, GTA 6 didn’t make a surprise appearance during this weekend’s Microsoft conference, which means it’s unlikely to be announced during E3 2021.
Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive is getting ready to hold its own interactive panel later today (June 14), although no new game announcements are expected.
Instead, the the Take-Two Interactive Panel will focus on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’, and not new games.
If you’re planning to tune in just in case, the Take-Two Interactive panel will be broadcast at 6.15pm BST on June 14. You can watch it on the official E3 YouTube channel.
Of course, GTA 6 could make an appearance as part of a surprise Summer Game Fest event that’s yet to be announced, so there’s still hope yet.
Without any concrete information surrounding GTA 6, fans have been getting their information via leaks and rumours.
Previous rumours have suggested GTA 6 will be set in the 1970s or 1980s, and feature a single playable protagonist.
Likewise, the next Grand Theft Auto game will allegedly take place in Vice City and Rio de Janeiro.
But despite rumours that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, Express Online readers would prefer if the action shifted to London.
In a poll with more than 3,200 votes, nearly 1,500 fans said that GTA 6 should be set in London.
That’s compared to just 720 votes for Vice City, 372 votes for Tokyo, and 336 votes for somewhere else entirely.
As for E3 2021, many of the biggest announcements were saved for the Microsoft and Bethesda conference.
Bethesda announced at November 11, 2022 release date for space-based role-playing game Starfield.
Forza Horizon 5 was announced for Xbox devices, where it will launch later this year. Confirming earlier reports, the game will be set in Mexico.
Elsewhere, Microsoft ended the show with a look at new Arkane co-op game Redfall, which is an Xbox exclusive launching in 2022.
