High cholesterol symptoms: What are the signs of high cholesterol?

High cholesterol is mainly caused by being overweight, eating too much fatty food, not exercising enough as well as smoking and drinking alcohol excessively, but it can also be inherited. The most worrying thing about this condition is its reputation as a “hidden killer”. It is almost impossible to know if you have it without a blood test. So how can you tell if you have high cholesterol?

In a nutshell, high cholesterol is when you have too much of a fatty substance known as cholesterol in your blood. Although some cholesterol is needed for cell function, too much can block your blood vessels. This will increase your likelihood of having heart problems or a stroke. Cholesterol can be lowered by following a healthy lifestyle by exercising frequently and eating healthy.

High cholesterol is when you have too much cholesterol in your blood. While it is a misconception that all cholesterol is intrinsically bad, Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and Familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) are known as "bad" cholesterol. Bad cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease as this fatty substance collects on the inside of your arteries. Worryingly LDL levels often go undetected.

If you are overweight, have diabetes, are over 40 or if you have a family history of high cholesterol or heart problems then your GP will probably recommend that you get tested to be on the safe side. The only way you can know for certain if you have high levels of cholesterol is from a blood test. However, experts say that your eyes could also indicate high cholesterol. The FH Foundation explains: ”Sometimes there are visible signs of FH, especially when the LDL-cholesterol is very high.”

The FH foundation suggests that two signs of high cholesterol may be visible in your eyes. If yellowish areas around the eyes “xanthelasmas” appear this could be a sign. Or if you have a wide arc near the coloured part of your eye, the “corneal arches”, this could also indicate that you have high levels of “bad” cholesterol. The FH foundation added: ”These may be noticed by an ophthalmologist.”

Daily Express :: Health Feed

