How to do CPR: Public urged to learn new Covid-safe guidance after Christian Eriksen saved

Christian Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. His teammate, Simon Kjaer, has been hailed as a hero for his quick response to his teammate’s collapse. Kjaer rushed to Eriksen’s side, secured his neck, cleared the airways and started CPR before the medics arrived.

This action could have played a life-saving role in Eriksen’s recovery and now St John Ambulance is encouraging the public to learn how to perform CPR themselves.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said on Twitter: “You don’t have to be a football fan to have been affected by the events at the Finland vs Denmark match.

“Ask us how CPR saves lives and why it is first aid everyone should know.”

CPR gives a person the best chance of survival following a cardiac arrest. It typically involves chest compressions and rescue breaths but, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, new guidance has been given, with people not to perform rescue breaths at all.

READ MORE:Fatty liver disease symptoms: Four signs on the hand