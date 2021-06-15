‘It can’t just be about the vaccine’ Dr Amir slams reliance on jab to save UK from Covid

During the press conference on Monday, Mr Johnson said going ahead with stage four of the easing of lockdown restrictions on 21 June would mean “a real possibility” of the virus outrunning the vaccines, leading to thousands more deaths which could otherwise have been avoided.

Talking on the NHS having “a few more crucial weeks” to get people vaccinated, he said the link between infections and hospital admissions had been “weakened” it had not been “severed”.

He continued: “We will monitor the position every day and if, after two weeks, we have concluded that the risk has diminished, then we reserve the possibility of proceeding to step four and a full opening sooner.

“At a certain stage, we are going to have to learn to live with the virus and to manage it as best we can.”

