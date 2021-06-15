Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of ‘fracturing’ Republican Party with his ‘phony populism’

Mr Biden said: “I think it’s appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes of a significant minority of the American people.”
After leaving office in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6, Donald Trump still remains popular with republican voters.
A Politico poll in May found that half of Republicans surveyed would vote for Mr Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential rerun.
At the end of May, a bill aiming to create a “9/11-type commission” to investigate the events leading up to the Capitol hill riots was blocked by Senate Republicans.
The bill was rejected in a vote of 54-35, falling short of the 60 votes needed.
Commenting on the decision to block the bill, Mr Biden said it was a “consequence of President Trump’s phony populism”.
He said: “It is disappointing that so many of my Republican colleagues in the Senate who I know, know better have been reluctant to take on, for example, an investigation because they’re worried about being primaried.
“But at the end of the day we’ve been through periods like this in American history before, where there has been this reluctance to take a chance on your re-election because of the nature of your party’s politics at the moment.”
The US President will sit down with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss cyber attacks, the pandemic and recent tensions.
