Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of ‘fracturing’ Republican Party with his ‘phony populism’

Mr Biden said: “I think it’s appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes of a significant minority of the American people.”

After leaving office in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6, Donald Trump still remains popular with republican voters.

A Politico poll in May found that half of Republicans surveyed would vote for Mr Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential rerun.

At the end of May, a bill aiming to create a “9/11-type commission” to investigate the events leading up to the Capitol hill riots was blocked by Senate Republicans.