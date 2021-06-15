Joe Biden calls Putin a ‘bright, worthy adversary’ and warns US will respond ‘in kind’

The US President issued Russian President Vladimir Putin a warning while speaking to reporters after Nato meetings. Labelling Mr Putin a “bright” and “worthy adversary”, Mr Biden stressed that the US would retaliate if he refused to cooperate.
He said: “I’m going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas we can cooperate if he chooses.
“If he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, then we will respond. We will respond in kind.”
Mr Biden also warned that if Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were to die in prison, relations between Russia and the international community would be damaged.
He said: “Navalny’s death would be another indication of Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights.
“It would be a tragedy. It would do nothing but hurt his relationships with the rest of the world in my view. And with me.”
Last week, Mr Putin said US-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years during an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with Mr Biden.
He hailed former US President Donald Trump as “an extraordinary individual, talented individual,” but said Mr Biden, as a career politician, was “radically different” from his predecessor.
Speaking to NBC News, Mr Putin said: “We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years.”
