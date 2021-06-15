Metroid 5 – Metroid Dread coming to Nintendo Switch in October before Prime 4

“Feel Samus’ power grow as you gain maneuvers and abilities. Acquire new and familiar abilities as you traverse the many environments of this dangerous world.

“Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Return to areas and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and a way forward.

“Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots, and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.”

Expect more news regarding Metroid Dread before it arrives on Nintendo Switch consoles on October 8 2021.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed