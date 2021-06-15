Michelle Dewberry 'nervous' about GB News debut with Dewbs & Co

Michelle Dewberry will be competing with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UEFA Euro 2020 as she debuts her new show on GB News tonight.

The former Apprentice winner will host Dewbs & Co at 6pm on the new Freeview channel, just as Mr Johnson is due to hold a press conference to update the nation on the “last push” to defeat the spread of the latest variant of Covid-19 and the likely delay in fully lifting restrictions.

Football fans may well already be avidly glued to the opening Group E fixture, Poland versus Slovakia, on ITV, when Michelle kicks off her prime time two-hour slot.

Last night’s GB News launch show hosted by Andrew Neil came in for criticism from some, for “grainy pictures” and “out of sync” dialogue, but others were urging the dubious to give Dewbs a chance, after she discussed with Andrew the stories and voices she was keen to air on her programme.

TJ Waldron tweeted: “Michelle Dewberry defo going to be the most popular host on GB News.”

Brixham Belle said: “Am looking forward to watching Michelle Dewberry this evening” while Simon Proctor said: “Liking Michelle Dewberry #gbnews.”

Jack Belton said: “I’m not a fan of Wooten (former Sun journalist Dan Wootton) or Talk Radio but I’m looking forward to Michelle Dewberry’s and (comedian) Andrew Doyle’s shows and will check out others I’m not really aware of.”

MR2 said simply: “Michelle Dewberry is great.”

BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones said after last night’s opener with Andrew and guest Michelle: “Some good people working on @GBNews so I wish them luck but can there be a worse time to launch than the warmest evening of the year when everyone normal is watching football?”

Louis Barfe questioned the naming of Michelle’s show, tweeting: “Nobody has ever called Michelle Dewberry ‘Dewbs’. Her nickname is Michelle Dangleberry.”

Madiha tweeted: “Andrew Neil saying #GBNews won’t be about identity politics only for Michelle Dewberry to spend an hour banging on about her humble working-class background, how relatable she is, how she doesn’t have a university degree and how she’s a new mum etc. You couldn’t make it up.”

Vanda Greenwood said of last night’s launch: “The first ten minutes have been awful, grainy pictures and voices out of sync, now that awful woman Michelle Dewberry is on (also out of sync), I’ve seen enough, it’s terrible.”

Michelle herself tweeted that she was feeling “a healthy mix of nerves and excitement” ahead of her show launch tonight and that kind messages of support she had received were all “massively appreciated”.

After the channel launch last night, she tweeted: “Never, ever been as nervous on TV as I was just then.

“Everything I do, I do in honour of my sister and I know she will be looking down, watching us and super proud. History in the making. Thanks to everyone for your support. Much appreciated. Onwards and upwards #gbnews.”

