Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer Wimbledon fear – 'We would not want to see him'

Novak Djokovic will not want to see Roger Federer in his half of the draw at Wimbledon this year according to his coach, Goran Ivanisevic. The world No 1 could face the Swiss legend in the quarterfinals if they are in the same half of the draw.

Federer holds a men’s record eight Wimbledon titles whilst Djokovic has won five championships at the All England Club – beating the Swiss in three finals.

The pair were drawn to face each other in the quarterfinals of the French Open and both were on course for the last eight clash after impressive early-round wins.

But the Swiss withdrew from Roland Garros after a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer.

And former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic believes that the decision could be of huge benefit.

“I think Roger made a smart move in Paris,” he told Tennis Majors.

