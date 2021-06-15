Pearl Abyss and Bugatti Team Up for In-Game Collaboration

Hi Xbox community,

I’m here to give you an exclusive look at our most speedy, luxurious, and stylish collaboration yet. Available now, all players will be able to traverse the desert in Bugatti-branded mount gear, armor, and accessories.

Alongside gear, players can earn enhancements to help them feel like they’re soaring across the sand dunes in a luxury sports car. Completing special collab quests will reward players with items like Krogdalo’s Feather, which increases mount speed. Other rewards include rare crafting materials like Mythical Feather, or Spirit Pouch of Ferocious Beast, Rainbow Gem Fruit and Pure Forest Breath to increase various Training Levels.

[embedded content]

Along with the questline rewards, players can purchase Bugatti-branded items based on their Chiron model from the in-game shop. Collaboration items include the Bugatti Chiron Outfit Set, Bugatti Chiron Horse Gear Set, and more.

There you have it! We hope you enjoy the collaboration as much as we’ve enjoyed designing it! Black Desert is available now for Xbox One on the Xbox Store Store and with Xbox Game Pass.