Princess Anne ‘stylish’ but ‘classic’ in navy blue embroidered outfit for Royal Ascot 2021

Royal Ascot 2021 kicked off today after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The five-day event has formed part of the second phase of the Government’s Event Research programme, with a capacity of 12,000 guests on each of the days.

Unlike usual, the royals turned up in cars this year with members including Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Zara and Mike Tindall as well as Princess Anne.

For the first day of the event, Princess Anne opted for a navy outfit.

