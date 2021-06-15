Princess Diana would've 'cautioned' Harry against Oprah interview, claims pal Dr Colthurst

Asked what he thought Diana would have made of the Sussex couple’s comments over in the US, Dr James said: “I’m not sure he would have got to the interview stage.

“I believe she might have cautioned him beforehand to solve things in some other way,” he added to this week’s Radio Times.

James enjoyed a 20-year friendship with the princess, which started when they met on a French skiing trip in the late 1970s.

The then Lady Diana Spencer was 17 and happily slept on the chalet sofabed of their mutual friends, and was said to be the last to bed and the first to get up.

