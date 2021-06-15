Random: Even Coca-Cola Is Getting In On The Switch Pro Hype

There’s a good chance that we’ll hear about the Switch Pro (or whatever it’s called) today, and, as is so often the case, we’re seeing other ‘brands’ getting in on the action to give themselves a little social media boost.

Coca-Cola Brazil has posted the following cheeky tweet:

CONFIRMADO! Coquinha Pro vai ser lançada. A data a gente vai contando pra vocês conforme for…… pic.twitter.com/8U4BbV45cp— Coca-Cola Brasil (@CocaCola_Br) June 14, 2021

CONFIRMED! Coca-Cola Pro will be released. We will tell you the date as it happens……

Nintendo’s E3 Direct happens later today, and while the company has stressed that it will be focused on software and not hardware, that doesn’t mean the company isn’t going to surprise us with “one more thing” – just as it did when the New Nintendo 3DS was shadow-dropped during a Japanese Direct broadcast.

Do you think that we’ll see the Switch Pro today, or do you think we’re going to have to wait a little longer? Let us know with a comment.

