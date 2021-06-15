River City Girls 2 Confirmed For Switch, Along With 'River City Girls Zero'

© WayForward

The Limited Run Games E3 presentation has finished and, predictably, it was both crazy and genuinely funny. Amazingly, it announced two new titles in such an off-hand way that many of us watching were trying to figure out whether it had been a reveal; thankfully WayForward has sent out a press release to confirm we weren’t imagining things.

River City Girls 2 is on the way, a follow-up to the popular beat ’em up of 2019. Picking up after the first game you can again take control of Misako and Kyoko, and in a neat touch also as Kunio, Riki and ‘other characters’. It will offer ‘new moves, new enemies, new recruits, new environments’, and will support both local and online two-player co-op. It’ll arrive in 2022.

Also confirmed was River City Girls Zero, which is coming to Switch first later this year. This is actually a localisation of 1994’s Super Famicom title Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka, albeit with some excellent additions and adjustments; details are below. You can also learn more about the original in our retro review.

River City Girls Zero, meanwhile, lets players experience the first time that Misako and Kyoko teamed up with Kunio and Riki to take to the streets in hard-hitting, curb-stomping action. While the graphics, music, and gameplay all remain true to the classic 16-bit Super Famicom release, this version marks the first time the 1994 game will be localized for the West. A new opening cinematic, new manga cutscenes, and new theme song by River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee have been added as well. Set out solo or team up with a friend in local co-op and discover how the River City Girls story began!

Of course, the fact these were teased in the Limited Run Games show means they’ll be getting physical editions down the line, too.

Are you excited about River City Girls 2 and River City Girls Zero?

