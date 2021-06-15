Samuel Olson's mother to speak today for the first time since 5-year-old boy was found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The mother of 5-year-old Samuel Olson is speaking Tuesday for the first time since her son was found dead two weeks ago in a Jasper, Texas, motel room.

Sarah Olson is holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m. with her attorneys in Houston.

ABC13 will stream the press conference live in the video player above.

Theresa Balboa, the former girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, is charged with tampering with evidence, in particular a human corpse, in connection with Samuel’s death.

She’s being held on a $ 500,000 bond for that charge, in addition to a $ 100,000 bond for an assault with intent – impeding breath charge from November 2020.

Prior to the investigation into Samuel’s death, she was out on bond for the assault charge. The complainant in that case was Dalton.

Prosecutors requested a higher bond saying Balboa was a flight risk.

READ MORE: Horrific new details in death of 5-year-old Houston boy

An autopsy identified the child found dead in Jasper as Samuel. The little boy died by homicidal violence, officials determined. The cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Investigators believe Balboa was in the motel room where the boy’s body was found.

Authorities also believe Balboa was on her way to Louisiana when she was arrested in Jasper.

Sarah previously spoke through her attorney about the charges against Balboa.

“Theresa is in custody, but she also strongly believes that the adults, you know, the child’s father, should also be in custody, because she feels 100% that they both have something to do with this,” attorney Marco Gonzalez said. “So, she’s hoping, you know, praying that he also will be taken into custody. So that justice can be done for Samuel.”

The video above is from a previous report.

RELATED: Timeline: What happened to Samuel Olson?