Self-employed to be hit as Boris Johnsons extends lockdown – new 'stimulus package' urged

Self-employed workers have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, but new employment figures released from the ONS showed freelancers may be recovering from the effects of coronavirus . According to the ONS, the total number of freelancers in March had risen by 21,000 compared to the previous month.

Andy Chamberlain, the Director of Policy at IPSE, commented on this and reflected on the additional challenges the self-employed may face in light of the recent lockdown extension.

This was undoubtedly disheartening for the British public but the Prime Minister assured it should be the last extension of its kind as the Government ramps up its vaccine commitments.

“The halt to the roadmap announced yesterday, however, may be a blow to this progress, and we continue to urge the Government to introduce a sectoral support and stimulus package to protect affected sectors such as events and the creative industry – and also give them the boost they need to get back on their feet once the economy fully re-opens.”

“Although overall numbers are still down by over 500,000 compared to the same time last year, we have now seen the second month-on-month increase in the number of self-employed since the beginning of the pandemic.

As he detailed: “By Monday 19 July we will aim to have double jabbed around two thirds of the adult population including everyone over 50, all the vulnerable, all the frontline health and care workers and everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May. And to do this we will now accelerate the 2nd jabs for those over 40 – just as we did for the vulnerable groups – so they get maximum protection as fast as possible.

“And we will bring forward our target to give every adult in this country a first dose by 19th July that is including young people over the age of 18 with 23 and 24 year olds invited to book jabs from tomorrow – so we reduce the risk of transmission among groups that mix the most. And to give the NHS that extra time we will hold off step four openings until July 19 except for weddings that can still go ahead with more than 30 guests provided social distancing remains in place and the same will apply to wakes.

“And we will continue the pilot events – such as Euro2020 and some theatrical performances. We will monitor the position every day and if after two weeks we have concluded that the risk has diminished then we reserve the possibility of proceeding to Step fout and full opening sooner.

“As things stand – and on the basis of the evidence I can see right now – I am confident we will not need any more than four weeks and we won’t need to go beyond July 19. It is unmistakably clear the vaccines are working and the sheer scale of the vaccine roll-out has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves.”