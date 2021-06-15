'She chose her path!' Shamima Begum's plea to return to UK furiously rejected by Britons

In her latest interview, the 21-year-old said she doesn’t think she was a terrorist and insists she doesn’t need to be rehabilitated. In fact, the former East London schoolgirl said she would “love” to help rehabilitate others. Ms Begum, who was stripped of her UK citizenship in February 2019, donned a completely different look in the interview, wearing jeans, a T-shirt and other western fashion accessories.

Ms Begum, who left Britain to join the Islamic State in 2015, was interviewed at the al-Roj prison camp in Syria by journalist Andrew Drury. She wore pale blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt, a Nike baseball cap and held a small clutch bag. Her long dark hair was worn down and her fingernails were painted a bright red. The style is in stark contrast to her previous image as a jihadi bride in a hijab and headscarf. Ms Begum said her change in look makes her feel “happy”.

She also insisted that she was ready to return to the UK and did not require rehabilitation. She said: “I don’t think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake. “I personally don’t think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help.” But social media users are not convinced by Ms Begum’s change of heart and want the Government to ensure she is not allowed to return to the UK. JUST IN: POLL: Was Boris Johnson right to delay the end of lockdown measures?

Another person said: “Never! She chose her path.” While one person fumed: “Omg if I’m not sick of the pleading. You are f***ing staying there. “You are a risk you turned on this country now you want to come back.” But other social media users were more sympathetic and noted Ms Begum was just 15 when she decided to join Islamic State.

They wrote: “So 15 years olds can’t vote, can’t have children… it’s almost as if there’s a legal understanding that they’re too young to take self-responsibility and make informed long-term decisions? “This girl was groomed, raped, and her friends murdered – make it make sense.” Other users said they “felt sorry” for the 21-year-old.

