Sky broadband customers could soon get the speed boost they desperately need

Sky has declined to comment on the speculation but speaking last year about its Fibre to the Premises upgrade Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband, said: “Launching FTTP, the UK’s most advanced broadband technology, reflects Sky’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband possible”, said

“This means, with Sky Broadband Ultrafast, we can offer our customers average speeds that are 12x faster than standard enabling customers to download, stream, browse, work from home and game freely.”

With BT and Virgin Media now offering customers speeds of 1Gbps it seems vital that Sky boosts its service to help keep up with its rivals.

