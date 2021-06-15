Southwest Airlines grounds flights due to computer issue, reports say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Southwest Airlines is responding to several concerns and complaints on social media regarding flights being grounded nationwide.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 more than a dozen flights that were set to take off Monday evening have not left and are delayed.

In responses to customers through social media, the airline wrote they are currently experiencing a system error and are working on getting things resolved. The airline told ABC News it’s a system that provides weather info to flight crews prior to takeoff.

We’re so sorry for any disappointment in the communication surrounding things at the airport, Andrea. It seems that we’re currently experiencing a system error, and we’re working quickly to get things resolved tonight. We appreciate you hanging in there with us. -Sarah — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

Eyewitness News reached out to Southwest Airline for a statement but they have not responded.