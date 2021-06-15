TUI axes July holidays and replaces them with 'hundreds' of UK domestic experiences

TUI has announced another round of holiday cancellations. The UK’s largest tour operator said it “unfortunately had to cancel all holidays” due to “ongoing uncertainty”.

The company has cancelled the following: Up to and including June 28: Zante Up to and including July 4: Aruba, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece – Crete (Chania), Kavala, Kefalonia, Mykonos, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Italy, Jamaica, Malta, Spain – Mainland Spain, Formentera, Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, La Palma, All Tui, Lakes & Mountains destinations READ MORE: When is the next travel review? 12 potential green list countries

Up to and including July 11: Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey The company also cancelled all holidays with non-Tui flights to Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand and UAE up to and including July 11. TUI said: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned. DON’T MISS

“We are constantly reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on 24 June. “All customers will be contacted as soon as possible if there is any change to their booking.” It added: “All customers impacted by these cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund. “Or they can change to a later date or alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive.

Outside the capital, experiences will include Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile walking tour, Belfast’s Titanic Museum, Stonehenge, and Chessington World of Adventures. TUI marketing officer, Katie McAlister, said: “We’re thrilled to grow our domestic experiences programme further, with the addition of hundreds of UK excursions, activities and tickets serving the ever-increasing demand for new experiences, both during travel and while at home. “Through our website, customers can easily search and instantly book some of the UK’s most popular and sought-after experiences, whether it be for a staycation, day trip, or perhaps a local activity to extend that holiday feeling after returning home from abroad.” All UK experiences can now be booked through TUI’s website.

