Universal Credit: Britons could get a £812 boost to help with costs – are you eligible?

Ultimately, though, the amount someone receives through the scheme is based on whether they have savings of over £1,000 and if they can pay the sum back.

To unlock a Budgeting Advance, however, there are certain eligibility criteria which apply.

In order to receive a Budgeting Advance, Universal Credit claimants must have been receiving the sum for at least six months or more.

This must be the case, unless they need the money to help them start in a new job or to stay in work.

