Vitamin B12 deficiency: The many facial signs indicating your levels are dangerously low

Having a B12 deficiency can sometimes cause symptoms to be so dramatic that B12 deficiency may be rejected as a possible cause because it may be thought that such symptoms wouldn’t be caused by a mere borderline deficiency. B12 deficiency symptoms often go undiagnosed until the symptoms become moderate to severe. These are three peculiar facial signs indicating your B12 levels may be dangerously low.

A person’s face can signify their risk of a B12 deficiency with many peculiar warnings.

Sores at the corners of the mouth, sometimes extending along the edge of the lip are one of those signs.

The sores can be raw spots and tend to come and go.

A sudden eye twitch is another symptom of low B12 levels found on the face.

Eye twitch, usually in one eye or the other. It can occur on the eyelid or just below the eye, said the Thyroid Patient Advocacy.

The site added: “This is not usually painful, just annoying.”

Experiencing pain felt on the face could also be an indicator of a B12 deficiency.

“Facial pain, usually on only one side of the face at a time,” added TPA.

“This pain varies so much that it would be difficult to describe all the possibilities.

“It can be a dull pain in the cheek bone right underneath an eye.

“It can also be a sharp shooting pain across the forehead, sometimes coming downward from the scalp to the edge of the nose by the eye. This pain can be excruciating but is usually fleeting.”

Facial neuralgia

In a study published in MD Edge Neurology, facial neuralgia and its possible link to vitamin B12 deficiency was investigated.

The study noted: “Vitamin B12 deficiency may cause isolated facial neuralgia, independent of trigeminal neuralgia and peripheral neuropathy, according to research presented at the 14th Congress of the International Headache Society.

“All patients reported a decrease in touch and pain sensation, as well as numbness on the affected side.

“The blink reflex and trigeminal nerve evoked response were abnormal, and all subjects had low levels of serum B12.”

What causes a vitamin B12 deficiency?

Certain stomach conditions can lead to a vitamin B12 deficiency. For example, atrophic gastritis.

Medical News Today explained that atrophic gastritis occurs when the stomach lining is inflamed for an extended period of time.

The chronic inflammation results in damage to the stomach lining, making it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients from food.