Wimbledon finals to be played in front of full stadium after Boris Johnson announcement

The men’s and women’s finals at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships will have a full capacity crowd, the government has confirmed. Boris Johnson addressed the country on Monday evening to confirm that ‘Freedom Day’ on June 21 would now be delayed until July 19 over concerns of rising cases in the Delta variant of coronavirus.

But the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have now confirmed that restrictions will be eased for Wimbledon this year.

The tournament, which was postponed last year, is scheduled to start on June 28 with the world’s best players in action.

The All England Club had originally announced plans to operate at 25 per cent capacity for the two-week Grand Slam.

But that will now be increased to 50 per cent, meaning 21,000 spectators will be able to attend every day.