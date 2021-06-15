Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date update and 35th Anniversary news ahead of E3 2021

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and what Nintendo has planned for the Zelda 35th Anniversary could feature heavily in today’s big E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. At 5pm UK time today Nintendo will host their E3 2021 Direct, which will last for around 40 minutes and focus “exclusively” on upcoming Nintendo Switch software. And Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to be one of the big highlights of the upcoming Direct.

The last time Zelda fans got a glimpse of BoTW 2 was when it was revealed as a surprise announcement at the end of the 2019 E3 Direct.

Since then news on the highly anticipated Zelda sequel has dried up, but signs are pointing towards an E3 update.

During the February Direct Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that more news on Breath of the Wild 2 would be dropping during 2021.

At the time Aonuma-san said: “I‘m sure a lot of you saw me and thought there might be news about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have anything to share right now. We apologise.

“Development is proceeding smoothly, and we should be able to bring you some new information this year. For now, we’ll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer.”

With news on BoTW 2 confirmed as coming during 2021, what better time to drop an announcement than during E3?

And one respected source appears to be teasing an update on Breath of the Wild 2 for the June Nintendo Direct.