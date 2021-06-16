Antonio Rudiger's 'disgusting' pre-match comments may harm Paul Pogba biting defence

However, former France midfielder Patrick Vieira thought Pogba’s reaction made it clear he was bitten.

“When you see that Pogba reaction, it felt like a bite,” Vieira said.

“So I don’t really understand what he was trying to do there, Rudiger.”

Meanwhile, former United captain Roy Keane insisted it could have been a lot worse and it was only a “nibble” from Rudiger.

“I think it was more of a nibble wasn’t it than a bite,” Keane reacted.

“Yeah it wasn’t a proper bite. But a silly thing to do.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed