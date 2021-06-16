Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four Arrives June 17

A masked Perseus agent causes two CIA satellites to crash into Earth, and Russell Adler, newly freed, leads the counterattack. The stage is set for a new war arriving in Season Four of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Season Four’s free content includes four new multiplayer maps, five new weapons, a new scorestreak, new Zombies and Warzone content, and more.

Here’s what’s coming in Season Four.

Ground Fall Event

At launch, the Ground Fall limited-time event challenges players to find and secure Sat-Links to score exclusive loot and rewards. Tackle objectives tied to new content in Black Ops Cold War and new points of interest in Warzone.

Complete all six challenges to unlock an epic secondary weapon blueprint in addition to the emblems, calling cards, satellite weapon charm, and XP you’ll earn along the way.

Five New Weapons

Fight your enemies with five new Season Four weapons:

MG 82 LMG (Launch Week) — Pump lead with this blazing fast, high-capacity LMG, obtained free at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

C58 Assault Rifle (Launch Week) — Rivaling the AK-47 in its damage per shot, the C58 features faster bullet velocity and reliable recoil control, unlocked for free at Tier 31.

Unlock three more weapons — the Nail Gun, the OTs 9 SMG, and the Mace — by completing in-game challenges or by purchasing their corresponding bundles in the Store.

New Multiplayer Maps, Zombies Content, and More

Collateral (12v12) and Collateral Strike (6v6) (Launch Week): Battle under the hot sun of the Algerian desert in this fast-paced map built for traditional and combined arms play. Explore the crash site of a CIA satellite in an abandoned village adjacent to an oil drill operation and sand dunes.

Amsterdam (2v2/3v3, Launch Week): Take the fight to the rooftops of Amsterdam, featured in the Black Ops Cold War campaign mission Nowhere to Run. Supported in Gunfight and Face Off.

Hijacked (6v6, Launch Week): All aboard the iconic superyacht! This map was an instant classic when first introduced in Black Ops II. Fight on all decks and into the boiler room as you travel through international waters.

Rush (6v6, In-Season): Weave through a paintball arena in this remastered classic, featuring narrow choke points, scattered exterior structures, and plenty of opportunities for close combat.

One New Mode, Two Returning Classics

Compete as one of ten squads in the new Multi-Team Sat-Link game mode, where operators are tasked with locating, powering up, and securing a Sat-Link marked on the map.

The classic free-for-all party game One in the Chamber also arrives at Season Four launch. Each player is given three lives and a single one-shot-kill bullet to start. You get one more bullet after each elimination. And keep your eyes peeled for the return of Capture the Flag, arriving later in the season.

New Scorestreak: The Hand Cannon

Blast your enemies with the Hand Cannon, a semiautomatic handgun that deals huge damage to enemy operators and enemy ground vehicles. With just eight rounds, make your shots count. The sheer damage it inflicts is worth the challenge.

New Outbreak Region: Zoo

Fight back the undead in a sprawling zoo set deep in the Ural Mountains. Complete new objectives, scour the area for resources, find new intel, and engage in World Events.

Mauer der Toten: A New Zombies Experience Arriving Mid-Season

The Dark Aether story continues in Mauer der Toten, the newest round-based Zombies experience set in war-torn East Berlin following a devastating zombie invasion. Expect plenty of new twists and turns as well as terrifying new threats to overcome.

New Points of Interest and More in Warzone

New POIs: Satellite Crash Sites (Launch Week)

Interact with Sat-Links that have crash-landed on Verdansk to earn permanent rewards for the Ground Fall event as well as other powerful items like killstreaks, vehicles, and field upgrades. Satellite crash sites won’t appear on your Tac Map, but they’re impossible to miss in the field.

The Red Doors (Launch Week)

Current intel cannot explain the origin of these mysterious red doors that have begun to appear across Verdansk. Step through the Red Door if you dare.

New Gulag and Vehicle

Fight for your life in the 1v1 version of Hijacked when entering the Gulag at the start of Season Four. Also be on the lookout for the new dirt bike, a nimble vehicle with an excellent turning radius and room for two to carve up the Verdansk landscape.

New Warzone Modes

Engage in the new Verdansk Resurgence Mini playlist at Season Four launch, a more action-packed and bite-sized survival experience complete with no Gulag, extra enemy intel, a Resurgence timer, and special Supply Boxes.

Coming later in the season, Payload introduces Warzone’s first objective-based game mode. Escort two caravans of vehicles through a series of checkpoints and build or destroy barriers along the way as you scavenge for items to aid in your objective.

New Battle Pass, Operators, and More

Season Four brings all this and more with a new Battle Pass, three new playable operators, new prestige levels, new challenges in multiplayer and Zombies, and more surprises to come.

Give the Gift of the Battle Pass and Store Bundles

Did your friend come in clutch during a frenzied TDM game on Hijacked? Are you ready to reward a friend for finessing during that crazy Outbreak boss fight? Got a squadmate with a Birthday coming up? It’s time to gift a Battle Pass or Bundle to thank them for all they do.

For a limited time from June 17 to June 30, players can receive a free 60-minute Double Battle Pass XP Token for anyone who uses the gifting feature for the first time, which applies to both Battle Pass or Store Bundle gift purchases. As gifting the Battle Pass is included as well, it’s a great way to take advantage of an hour of double XP as you and your friend work to unlock 100 tiers of awesome content this season.

How to send a gift in Black Ops Cold War

Starting in Season Four, friends can now gift the Battle Pass, Battle Pass Bundle, or any other Store Bundle to one another within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Check out the details below for a quick step-by-step guide for the gifter:

1. After starting up Black Ops Cold War, navigate to the Battle Pass menu, or to any Bundle that can be purchased with COD Points within the Store menu. There will be a prompt at the bottom of the screen to open which contains a gifting process explanation.

2. Make sure that you’re set up with two-factor authentication for Battle Pass or Store Bundle Gifting, where you can easily set it up right in-game if you haven’t already. If you’re set up already, you can skip this step by selecting the appropriate option on the explanation screen.

3. Within the provided list of Activision Friends, choose the friend that you would like to gift to. This includes ALL friends across platforms and even across countries where the game is available.

4. If you have enough COD Points, the gift will be sent to your friend once you confirm the transaction. No need to worry about starting over from scratch if you don’t have enough points, you can purchase more and get right back to gifting.

Haven’t yet joined the fight? Get Black Ops Cold War in the Xbox Store today, and prepare for Season Four!