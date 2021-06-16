Call of Duty Cold War Patch Notes today: Warzone Season 4 update countdown

The Season 4 Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War update is launching today and the COD development team has shared some more juicy details.

While gamers will be most excited for the release of the Hijacked map and five new weapons, there is a lot of stuff that will change in the background.

As ever, most of the new content will be going live on Thursday, June 17, across PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles.

But even if COD fans have to wait a little longer to get access to the big things, they will want to know about all the other changes.

A message from Treyarch explains: “This week, Season Four launches with an all-new Battle Pass loaded with 100 Tiers of in-game content.

“Pick up the Battle Pass for instant access to the fearsome Perseus Operator “Jackal” unlocked at Tier 0, two free weapons, new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Vehicle Skins, and more to earn throughout the season.

“As always, we’re bringing a whole new arsenal to Black Ops Cold War this season, including the MG 82 LMG, the C58 assault rifle, and the Black Ops III favourite Nail Gun at launch, plus the OTs 9 SMG and Mace melee weapon dropping later in the season.