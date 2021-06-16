Call of Duty Warzone update time: Cold War Season 4 patch notes news

The latest Call of Duty Warzone patch is being released this week and is scheduled to land on Thursday, June 7, 2021. This will include Black Ops: Cold War Season 4, the latest expansion in the shared Warzone and Black Ops universe.

Developers Treyarch has confirmed five new weapons, four Multiplayer Maps, new Points of Interests in Verdansk, and a new quest in Outbreak that sets the stage for the next free Zombies map.

This will also be packaged with several tweaks and background changes, with new weapons tuning likely.

According to the Season 4 patch notes, there will be a total of five new weapons released, with two going live on June 17.

The MG 82: LMG will unlock at Tier 15 on the Battle Pass, meaning it won’t be available straight away to everyone.

But based on past weapons launches, this has a high chance of becoming the new meta weapon.