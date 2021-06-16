Covid vaccine: Care home staff in England to receive compulsory coronavirus jab

Ministers are expected to announce plans to have care home staff in England vaccinated, according to the Times. The move will be backed by a change in the law amid concerns many care home workers are unwilling to receive the jab .

Official data showed that 151,000 NHS employees – slightly more than one in ten – have not taken the vaccine.

Also 52,000 care home staff – 16 percent – have not been inoculated.

A Government insider told the Times that the Prime Minister had thrown his support behind the law change.

They added: “It’s only right that those who are caring for people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus should be vaccinated. This will save lives.”