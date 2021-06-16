Covid vaccine: Care home staff in England to receive compulsory coronavirus jab

Ministers are expected to announce plans to have care home staff in England vaccinated, according to the Times. The move will be backed by a change in the law amid concerns many care home workers are unwilling to receive the jab.
Official data showed that 151,000 NHS employees – slightly more than one in ten – have not taken the vaccine.
Also 52,000 care home staff – 16 percent – have not been inoculated.
A Government insider told the Times that the Prime Minister had thrown his support behind the law change.
They added: “It’s only right that those who are caring for people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus should be vaccinated. This will save lives.”
It comes as health leaders said all adults in England should be able to book their coronavirus jab appointment by the end of this week.
NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said that the health service would soon “finish the job” of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
He highlighted that swathes of the population should have received their second dose by the proposed lockdown end date of July 19.
Sir Simon told the NHS annual conference: “It is now very important that we use the next four weeks to finish the job to the greatest extent possible for the Covid vaccination programme, which has been a historic signature achievement in terms of the effectiveness of delivering by the NHS – over 60 million doses now administered.
“By July 19 we aim to have offered perhaps two thirds of adults across the country double jabs.
“And we’re making great strides also in extending the offer to all adults, today people aged 23 and 24 are able to vaccinate through the National Booking Service.
“I expect that by the end of this week, we’ll be able to open up the National Booking Service to all adults age 18 and above.
“Of course, vaccine supply continues to be constrained, so we’re pacing ourselves at precisely the rate of which we’re getting that extra vaccine supply between now and July 19.”
