Daily horoscope for June 16: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Horoscope website Pluto’s Child said: “Today’s Moon-Uranus trine provides support for tangible expression — deeds and actions — that allow us to show off our abilities and perspectives.

“The strong mutable sign influences suggest some significant chaos and a possible lack of focus. We may find ourselves mired in minor details and lose our ability to see the big picture.

“We should be very careful to separate ourselves from outcomes and just make the most of our chances to make the effort.

“There is room for exploration, learning, and healing even if we find ourselves sensitive to the criticism of others. The more we can receive any criticism as an opportunity for growth, the more progress we will make today.”

Daily Express

