Newslanes Community

Newslanes

'Dull as Prince William' John Cleese aims jibe at royals as he bemoans Euro 2020 matches

103views
103
15 shares, 103 points
'Dull as Prince William' John Cleese aims jibe at royals as he bemoans Euro 2020 matches

They told the actor: “First games are often cagey and International teams have less time together so work primarily on tactical shape and preventing the opposition scoring. 

“Attacking tactics are more complex and take more time. But I think it’s been pretty entertaining so far. Hang in there.”

John replied: “Thank you.

“I did enjoy the first 20 minutes of the England match

“But is there no limit to the amount of predictable square and back passing that we can tolerate ?”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in