Flexible train tickets: How YOU could save up to £330 when you return to the office

How do flexible tickets work?

From June 21, you’ll be able to buy new flexible season tickets, for use from June 28 onwards.

These will be perfect for those who will only commute in for two to three days a week

These new tickets are part of the overhaul of the rail system, renamed Great British Railways, these tickets will only be available in England.

Unlike season tickets, passengers will have to buy individual season tickets.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed