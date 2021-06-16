Housekeeper shares ‘best cleaning hack of your life’ that makes shower sparkle in seconds

A TikTok star with millions of followers has shared a trick that could leave your showers sparkling in a much quicker and easier way than you may have thought possible. Vanesa Amaro (@vaneamaro91), the self-proclaimed “queen of cleaning”, shared the tip with her four million followers – advising them that if they had to pick one of her hacks to try, this is the one to choose.

In the video, the cleaner explains that all you need is a specific brush that can be filled with cleaning product.

You will also need white vinegar and washing up liquid, which you mix together and put into the brush.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the woman’s secret trick is that she advises doing it when you are showering, eradicating the need to dedicate time to cleaning.

Ms Amaro suggests scrubbing the shower with the brush and cleaning liquid when you are in it, saving yourself both time and energy – as well as utilising the water from the shower to clean.