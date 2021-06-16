Is apple cider vinegar good for your liver?

How else can I look after my liver?

The best way to good liver health is to cut down on alcohol and follow a healthy diet.

Fatty liver disease has two major types: alcohol-induced and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Liver diseases can be helped with your diet, as research shows those at the highest risk from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are obese people, those with metabolic conditions, and those who remain sedentary for long periods of time.

A highly processed diet has been linked to fatty liver disease as well.

The NHS recommends “a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, protein and carbohydrates, but low in fat, sugar and salt; eating smaller portions of food can help, too.”

The NHS also recommends quitting cigarettes and exercising more regularly.

