Love Island 2021 lineup rumours from former WAG to boxer's son

I’ve got a text!

The wait is almost over, as Love Island will return to our screens very soon.

After the coronavirus pandemic scrapped the last two ITV series in winter 2021 and summer 2020.

With the winter series canned for good, all the focus will be on July’s offering of flirty singletons.

Read more: Love Island rich list revealed as stars earn big from Instagram

The new contestants will enter the Spanish villa in a bid to find love with a side serving of fame (or vice versa).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

Rumours are already abound as to who the producers have signed up – from a stunning fire-breather, to a boxer with a very famous relative.

The Mirror reports who are rumoured stars of Love Island 2021.

Here’s a look at the line up.

To get the Hull Live headlines to your inbox, click here.

Lucinda Strafford, 21

(Image: Instagram/@lucindastrafford)

Former flight attention Lucinda is the ex-girlfriend of Premier League footballer Aaron Connolly, also 21, who plays for Brighton.

But with rumours swirling that he was unfaithful in lockdown, their two-year relationship came to an end when a video emerged from March, showing him breaching Covid rules and having a female guest at his home.

They split soon after and it and it has been suggested they are now talking again.

But since losing her job at British Airways, Lucinda is thought to be jetting off to Spain and into the Love Island villa – despite Aaron pleading with her not to.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

A source told The Sun : “They’ve seen each other, been at each other’s houses and had dinner, but over the last couple of days she has told a few people she’s going to be on Love Island and now Aaron knows and isn’t very happy.

“They have argued about her going in.

“She wants fame and money – she’s always wanted to be a celebrity. She’s trying to become an influencer, she wants to do it for her business.”

Lucy Plunkett, 20

Dubliner Lucy is reportedly set to shake things up in the villa this year if she does head in.

The 20-year-old north Dubliner is a small business owner, stylist and Instagram influencer who already has more than 12,000 followers.

She hinted that she was going into the villa while showing off her new bikinis on her Insta story earlier today before adding a selfie with the caption: “Ordering my last takeaway tonight, I’m emotional.”

A close pal of Lucy’s predicted she will cause a stir in the villa as she’s not afraid to speak her mind.

She said: “Lucy is looking for a man who is loyal and isn’t too controlling. She’s very much a free spirit who beats to her own drum.

“I expect her to be herself. She sometimes may come across as mean or a b***h due to her honest nature but she is a girl’s girl and is a sweetheart once you get to know her.

“But if someone crosses her she won’t have a problem speaking her mind. She can be problematic.”

A close pal of Lucy’s predicted she will cause a stir in the villa as she’s not afraid to speak her mind.

She said: “Lucy is looking for a man who is loyal and isn’t too controlling. She’s very much a free spirit who beats to her own drum.

“I expect her to be herself. She sometimes may come across as mean or a b***h due to her honest nature but she is a girl’s girl and is a sweetheart once you get to know her.

“But if someone crosses her she won’t have a problem speaking her mind. She can be problematic.”

Holly Ramsay, 21

Holly Ramsay, 21-year-old daughter of TV chef Gordon, has been hotly tipped for a place in this year’s villa.

Weeks before the show, the rumours stepped up a gear when Holly was unveiled as the face of lingerie brand Boux Avenue.

Holly is one of Gordon and wife Tana’s five children – there is also her twin Jack, sisters Megan, 23, and Tilly, 19, and youngest brother Oscar, two.

It wouldn’t be the first time ITV bosses have roped in a celebrity offspring to spice up the series, after previously signing up Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny, and Belle Hassan – the daughter of actor Tamer.

Sources say producers of the dating show have been trying to get Holly on board for months.

Jay Munro, 24

(Image: Instagram/Jay Munro)

As an amateur footballer turned model Jay certainly has the looks and competitive edge of a classic Love Islander.

He’s also already got a huge social media following after picking up 193,000 followers on Instagram with snaps of his endless stream of photoshoots and holidays abroad, but could Jay prove as popular with castmates in the villa?

He does have connections with a number of former contestants and counts Tommy Fury, Jack Fowler and Josh Denzel among his friends.

This year is not the first time Jay’s name has been linked to the ITV2 series, but insiders say this could finally be his time to shine.

Zack Cugg, 21

(Image: Instagram/Zack Chugg)

Zach, who is a dentist student at Leeds University, has been so bold as to reveal to the Yorkshire Evening Post that he was directly approached to appear on this year’s Love Island.

He claims he was contacted by an ITV agent who was ‘fascinated’ by his posts.

Zach told the paper: “I released a post about men’s skincare routines and then got a direct message on Instagram from an ITV casting agent.

“I think they are really fascinated by what I do and I don’t know if they’ve met someone who does the sort of thing that I do yet,” he added.

Aimee-Rose Francis, 29

(Image: Mirror Online)

She’s apparently the latest to pack up her life and focus on looking for love this summer.

Already Aimee-Rose has had a taste for influencer life with an incredible haul of 84,000 followers.

So naturally Love Island would be a great launch pad into the reality TV world for the social media guru.

Plenty of modelling deals have come her way so far, before she has even had her brush with fame.

The beauty has modelled for Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo, two brands which love to cherry pick the Love Islanders for their branding after the show.

Originally from London’s posh Chelsea, Aimee-Rose has made a success of her own jewellery company which she created.

It’s believed she’s top of the list for the summer series this year.

Toluwa Adepeju, 25

(Image: Instagram/Doctor Tolu)

Toluwa Adepeju, 25, was among the medical staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontline in hospital over the last year.

However, a new report suggests he’s going to be taking a much-needed break to spend the summer looking for love in the villa as part of the 2021 show.

A source told The Sun : “He’s led from the very front – in hospital and online, educating people of the risks and the need to get vaccinated.

“He is a perfect pick. He’s modest, down to earth and loves what he does.”

Toluwa has been documenting the tough time on the NHS frontline on his Instagram page, revealing he’s been working 68-hour seven-day weeks.

He’s also been outspoken about the country’s vaccination program and urged his followers to get their jabs.

Harley Benn, 24

(Image: Instagram/Harley Benn)

Harley Benn, 24, son of professional boxer Nigel Benn, is rumoured to be heading into the Love Island villa in Majorca this summer.

Harley, also a boxer, was conceived when Nigel, 57, had an affair with his mother Lisa Andrews, while his second wife Carolyne was pregnant.

It’s reported Nigel only accepted he was Harley’s dad after a paternity test proved it, and the two fought publicly on Twitter but have reportedly buried the hatchet.

Despite being a middleweight champion, Harley had a softer side, and he holds one-to-one ­sessions with troubled youngsters where they learn respect and how to manage anger issues – while keeping healthy too.

A source told The Sun : “Harley’s already got a huge following and gets loads of attention from the girls.

“He’s had video meetings with the casting team and everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show.”

Alexis Bailey, 21

(Image: Instagram/Loungewear)

Fire-eating beauty queen Alexis Bailey is reported to be one of the singletons heading into the 2021 Love Island villa.

The multi-talented aerial dancer is said to be fresh from a long-term relationship and looking for a new romance.

A source told The Sun : ‘She loves sex and is always talking about it. She’s very open about it but is incredibly likeable and loves to party.

‘There are no limits as far as she is concerned and she very much wears her heart on her sleeve. It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa.’

James Price, 23

(Image: Instagram/James Price)

Love Island bosses have reportedly signed up Chelsea party boy James Price for it’s 2021 series.

MailOnline reports that the recruitment consultant, 23, has history with former Love Islander Lucie Donlan.

The pair struck up a romance in 2018 – the summer before she found fame on the show.

It’s reported that James – who has his eye on blondes – is hoping to bring Worcestershire Sauce to the villa this summer.

(Image: Mirror Online)

A source told the publication: “He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl.

“Lucie Donlan is his type on paper. They grew close in Newquay the summer before she went on the show but their flirtation didn’t grow into a relationship.

“While James is from Worcester, his group of friends reside in Fulham and he spent a lot of time before the pandemic partying in Chelsea.”

While James is yet to find love, his ex Lucie is now in a long-term relationship with Luke Mabbott, who starred on the winter series of Love Island last year.

A spokesman for ITV2 told The Mirror: “No decisions have been made on the line up for this year’s Love Island.”

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV