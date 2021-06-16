Man finds note threatening to report him for 'awful' singing during garden party

The day after a party with friends, Toby Cutner found the angry message attached to his car’s windscreen wiper. His small gathering at his home in Rugby, Warks saw friends belting songs from the likes of Lady Gaga, Cher and Alexandra Burke – though none expected their celebrations to end with a threat.

Mr Cutner, who works as a HR advisor, invited his partner and two friends over to his home to enjoy the warm weather over the recent bank holiday weekend. He was left gobsmacked by the anonymous note which said he would be reported the council for his “awful” singing if it happened again. The note, which appeared to have been typed on a computer and printed off, said: ”Nice party. But your singing is awful. Next time keep it down otherwise I will report to council for disturbing! “You are not living in a forest!!!Treat others how you want to be treated!!”

The note shocked Mr Cutner because, he said, his party was very small and had ended completely by 11pm. He also claimed that music was playing using a small Bluetooth speaker, meaning it was not particularly loud. Mr Cutner claimed that the party was in full compliance with COVID-19 regulations, as only himself, his partner Glenn Fisher and two friends were in attendance. He added: “Because it was a Bank Holiday and the weather was glorious we decided to have a barbecue in the back garden and invite a couple of friends around. READ MORE: Hospital nurses help teen with cancer walk mother down the aisle

He said: “But who could begrudge us a little singalong after the last year or so we have just had with Covid. “I was really shocked to find the note. I didn’t even see it at first and then thought ‘what’s that on the windscreen?’ “I couldn’t believe the cheek of it. You don’t expect notes like that after inviting a few friends round. “We’ve since bought a paddling pool from Marketplace and filled it up with water so we’re going to have a pool party with music. But we’ll be finished by 9pm or 10pm so there should be no need to complain.”

Since sharing the note on Facebook, Mr Cutner said he has received hundreds of supportive messages. His post said: “If you had an issue with the noise and singing, knock on my door or pop round the garden and have a conversation instead of a threatening letter? “Your notes go straight in the recycle bin! I would totally understand your frustrations if we had parties every night but we don’t, it’s probably once a month if that. “Shoot me dead for enjoying the warm weather with friends, singing and music… Maybe you should try it yourself?”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed