Man hit with 'less lethal' rounds in southeast Austin after refusing to exit stolen truck, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital after police fired “less lethal” rounds after he refused to get out of a stolen pickup truck southeast Austin, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said officers found a stolen white pickup truck at the intersection of Elmont Drive and Town Lake Circle around 1:40 p.m. That’s near South Pleasant Valley Road, the Waterloo East Apartments and MESH dog park.

The driver refused to leave the truck, according to police, and appeared to be intoxicated with an “unknown substance.”

After multiple attempts to bring the suspect out peacefully, he was then considered a barricaded person, triggering a SWAT callout.

SWAT and negotiators tried to draw the suspect out, but he still refused.

Police said SWAT breached a window of the truck to bring the driver out. Video sent in by viewers to KXAN show SWAT team members using some type of gas.

The driver then exited but still refused to comply with commands from officers, according to APD. That’s when he was hit with “less lethal” rounds, police said.

The suspect, who APD described as a white man around 30 years old, was taken to the hospital. APD did not have an update on his condition Tuesday afternoon.

He most likely faces an unauthorized use of motor vehicle charge, a felony. Additional charges are possible, APD said.

“The cops were yelling at him to put his hands up, get out of the car. They kept yelling, ‘put his hands up. Show you are not holding anything.’ He would only raise one other hand; his other hand stayed inside the car,” said Laura McCarty, who lives nearby and saw the confrontation from down the street.

KXAN asked APD about its policy regarding “less lethal” ammunition, which was being reevaluated for crowd control situations following protests last summer. APD told KXAN on Tuesday it couldn’t comment on SWAT tactics, but this use of “less lethal” shots was “within policy.”

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin