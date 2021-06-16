Newslanes Community

'Not a crime to have an opinion' Jennifer Saunders blasts modern-day 'small-mindedness'

'Not a crime to have an opinion' Jennifer Saunders blasts modern-day 'small-mindedness'

Jennifer Saunders, 62, is the latest celebrity to lash out at this modern-day society who are “offended by everything”, while admitting she wouldn’t get away with her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous alongside Joanna Lumley, in the “woke era” of sensitivity. The actress insisted “it’s not a crime” to have an opinion, sarcastically quipping that she still “remembers jokes” and that the “woke brigade” has ruined comedy.

In a new interview, she addressed the joyless “small-mindedness” which would face the iconic BBC show today.

“What p*****s me off? Quite a lot of stuff actually,” she laughed.

“I get p*****d off by people and gentle criticism all the time.

“This is a modern thing, isn’t it? If someone says something it always has to be, ‘Oh, but sorry, you can’t say that’. I say, ‘Oh f**k off.'”

The Stranger star continued to tell The Sun: “It stops a lot of the fun, maybe, like jokes. I remember jokes. Silly jokes.”

Jennifer noted that people are “more wary of what they say and do now”, as the era of social media means we’re all under intense scrutiny at all times.

“Probably some of it is not bad as when we started as alternative comedians,” she said of rising to fame with Dawn French on the comedy circuit in the 1980s.

“It was a sort of a reaction against the mainstream comedians who were considered sexist and racist.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

