'Not a crime to have an opinion' Jennifer Saunders blasts modern-day 'small-mindedness'

Jennifer Saunders, 62, is the latest celebrity to lash out at this modern-day society who are “offended by everything”, while admitting she wouldn’t get away with her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous alongside Joanna Lumley, in the “woke era” of sensitivity. The actress insisted “it’s not a crime” to have an opinion, sarcastically quipping that she still “remembers jokes” and that the “woke brigade” has ruined comedy.

In a new interview, she addressed the joyless “small-mindedness” which would face the iconic BBC show today.

“What p*****s me off? Quite a lot of stuff actually,” she laughed.

“I get p*****d off by people and gentle criticism all the time.

“This is a modern thing, isn’t it? If someone says something it always has to be, ‘Oh, but sorry, you can’t say that’. I say, ‘Oh f**k off.'”

READ MORE: Dawn French blasts scammers using her image to flog diet pills