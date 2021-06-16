Pedernales Electric customers experience outages Tuesday afternoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it was experiencing nationwide “system issues” that have caused planes to be grounded in some areas of the country, and it’s the second time in the past 24 hours the airline has experienced problems.

The airline tweeted out a message at 1 p.m. saying it was aware of the problem and it was working as quickly as it could to fix it. On Monday, the airline said a “technical issue” with its third-party weather data provider prompted a brief grounding. It isn’t clear if today’s problems are related to Monday’s.

Author: Russell Falcon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin