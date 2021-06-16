PlayStation may have missed E3, but new Sony event could be just round the corner

Sony held a State of Play broadcast towards the end of last month, which gave a jaw-dropping look at the gorgeous PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West.

The Direct-like event showcased 14 minutes of sumptuous gameplay, with Horizon Forbidden West arguably the best looking game revealed so far for any platform.

Any after that State of Play PS5 fans were teased more news on the Horizon sequel would be coming “very soon”.

In a blog post Guerilla’s Ben McCaw wrote: “Thanks for watching our Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! We don’t have an exact release date yet, but development is on track and we’ll have an update for you very soon.”

With Horizon Forbidden West pencilled in for a 2021 release date, and more news set to come “very soon” maybe we could see more of Aloy’s next adventure in the rumoured July PS5 event?

God of War, meanwhile, has been confirmed as getting a release date in 2022 along with Gran Turismo 7.

