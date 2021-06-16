Roundup: Here's What Was Revealed In Nintendo Direct E3 2021

@-Juice- @DeclanS98 The constant Wii U ports, and remasters of old games was starting annoy me to heck, especially when the games didn’t even add anything meaningful for another playthrough. The over reliance of third parties is also frustrating, as typically, those games have been out for ages on other platforms, for cheaper, and run better on those platforms. You paying for an inferior version to play portably. Sometimes a good trade off, sometimes not. But overall, new 1st party Nintendo games felt few and far between.

Now, this E3 has restored some of my faith, but not all; quite a bit of the direct was full of announcements from other companies who covered them in their own presentations. Ports/remasters of other games are fine, but it felt like Nintendo was hiding them coming to the Switch so they had padding for the presentation. There is also the fact that while I am happy to see Advance Wars returning, why is it not a new one? Why is the new Mario Party not making new boards/minigames, but instead taking from the past?

My faith has restored slightly because the return of Advance Wars and 2D metroids and Warioware makes me think Nintendo are at least thinking about some of the underused IP. And that is a step in the right direction.

On a side note, a casual observation that surprised me was no mention of Pokemon in the direct as far as I recall. That is welcome from my perspective; they normally spend at least 10 minutes on whatever title is coming out that year.

