Shantae Developer WayForward Is Making Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

© WayForward / Nintendo

The Game Boy Advance generation had an amazing library of games, but some of the standouts of the lot were the Advance Wars games by Intelligent Systems – best known for the Fire Emblem series.

Nintendo’s obviously announced that it’ll be reviving this classic turn-based tactical series, and it appears it’s getting some assistance from the Shantae developer, WayForward. The studio has also confirmed this over on its Twitter account:

We are incredibly honored and excited to be working on Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp with Nintendo! It’s a thrill to help bring this beloved series to Switch! https://t.co/ii2xZeI52e— WayForward (@WayForward) June 16, 2021

As you can see from the trailer, the first two games have undergone quite the makeover – with pixels being replaced with trademark WayForward art and also some new 3D graphics.

Are you excited to team up with Nell, Andy, Max and Sami once again, when Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp arrives this December? What do you think of the series’ new look? Leave your thoughts down below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News