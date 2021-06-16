Six great places to travel to in Britain: Make your staycation memorable

A recent survey by Lonely Planet of more than 1,000 travellers found that 41 percent had not taken a British road trip before and nearly half (49 percent) confessed to still having staycation spots on their wish lists to explore.

Our sister site 2Chill reports that the current difficulties posed by trips overseas have seen a rise in staycations

The government’s consistent changing of countries on their safety lists also annoyed people – 48 percent were worried about countries going on the Government’s amber or red warning lists.

Nearly 40 percent wanted to avoid PCR testing, and a quarter (25per cent) wanted to holiday without worrying about their place in the vaccination queue.

Lonely Planet has produced a guide called Great Britain’s Best Trips of 36 routes that offer the freedom of the open road combined with the best of British natural, cultural and historic locations.

The suggestions range from four days to three weeks and offer inspiration for the whole family.

Lonely Planet has highlighted six of its favourite routes in less obvious locations that will take you from rugged castles and quaint market towns to Insta-worthy beachscapes and breath-taking viewpoints across the UK.

