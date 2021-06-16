Skin cancer symptoms: What does skin cancer look like? Five signs you shouldn't ignore

“Regular examination of the skin for any new or unusual growths, or changes in the size, shape or colour of an existing spot, is key to finding and treating skin cancers early,” said the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

“If you find anything suspicious, you should discuss it with your primary care physician or a dermatologist.

“While many skin cancers develop in areas exposed to the sun, they may also develop in areas that are usually hidden from the sun. It is important to examine all of these areas.

“In addition to examining the legs, trunk, arms, face and neck, it is important to look for signs of skin cancer in the areas between the toes, underneath nails, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, genitals and even the eyes.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More