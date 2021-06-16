Suda51 Reveals Save Data Bonus For No More Heroes III

Suda51’s No More Heroes III arrives on the Nintendo Switch this August. If you’re curious to learn and see more of it before the release, there was actually one final segment featuring it during Nintendo’s Treehouse presentation.

This part of the show wasn’t aired live, and we’re guessing it’s because of the game’s rating. It means we also can’t actually show the full video here on Nintendo Life (as it’s age-restricted), so you’ll have to head on over to YouTube and log in with your Google account. The 25-minute video is hosted by Bill Trinen.

That’s wrap on #NintendoTreehouseLive | #E32021! Thanks for watching! Actually, we’ve got one more demo! Head to our YouTube channel to check out a special Nintendo Treehouse: Live, featuring an early look at a work-in-progress build of No More Heroes 3.https://t.co/XNL8sIdFNJ pic.twitter.com/9VFrglcxb1— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

At the very end of the broadcast, Suda51 appeared – thanking Nintendo for the demonstration and informing fans they would have to wait just a little bit longer before the game could be pre-ordered. He also revealed save data from the original two games and Travis Strikes Again will carry over – unlocking a shirt from each game. Here’s a look:

Got #NintendoSwitch save data from No More Heroes, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, or Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes? If you have save data from previous #NoMoreHeroes games, you’ll unlock Travis’ shirt from each to rock in #NoMoreHeroes3!https://t.co/Fpb35p4Uck pic.twitter.com/Uc9ZN9AxX1— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

