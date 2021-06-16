The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is Unleashed and Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Summary The Elder Scrolls Online is now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, bringing a host of graphical and performance improvements free for all players.

Explore the wild swamplands and rolling hills of Blackwood.

The Prince of Destruction makes his move on Tamriel 800 years before The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The forces of Mehunres Dagon emerge from the shadows, and the Prince of Destruction makes his move on Tamriel 800 years before The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Blackwood, the new Chapter now available and Optimized for Xbox Series X|S with Smart Delivery support.

Explore the wild swamplands and rolling hills of a new zone, confront the schemes and ambitions of mortals and Daedra alike, and recruit combat allies with the new Companion system, ensuring you’ll never have to adventure alone again.

[embedded content]

Part of the epic Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline, Blackwood continues the story that began with the Flames of Ambition DLC in March, while remaining a compelling standalone adventure. You can acquire The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood on the Xbox Store right now, with both the Upgrade (including the new Chapter) and Collection (featuring the base game, previous Chapters, and the Blackwood Chapter) versions available in regular and Collector’s Editions!

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

The Elder Scrolls Online is now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, bringing a host of graphical and performance improvements free for all ESO players on next-gen consoles.

This free upgrade unlocks the native power of Xbox Series X|S and allows you to choose between two unique modes: Performance Mode, which emphasizes frame rate by enabling 60FPS at 1440p resolution, and Fidelity Mode, which focuses on visuals by enabling 4k resolution at 30FPS.

[embedded content]

All you need is an Xbox Series X|S and a copy of the game to receive the Optimized version. If you have instant-on power mode and auto-update games enabled, Smart Delivery will upgrade you to the Xbox Series X|S Optimized version in the background automatically. Otherwise, a prompt will appear when playing or launching the game to initiate the update.

Tamriel Awaits

Whether you’re an ESO veteran or brand-new player looking to start your adventures in Tamriel, the Blackwood chapter and Xbox Series X|S Optimized update will ensure you get the most out of your Elder Scrolls journey.

You can pick up The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood on the Xbox Store today — we’ll see you in Tamriel!