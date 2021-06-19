Final Whistle ATX: Excitement building as Austin FC finally comes home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The long, long wait for Austin FC fans is finally over – the team is finally playing its first ever match at Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

Austin’s 1-1 draw against Sporting KC took the team to eight points from their first eight games, but more importantly it brought an end to a brutal stretch of away games in the club’s inaugural season.

The team is now preparing to play at Q2 Stadium for the first time, and excitement is bubbling around the city for the match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin look ahead to the game that has been circled on Austin FC’s calendar ever since the schedule was released.

Austin FC managed to get a positive result going into the stadium’s curtain raiser, holding Sporting KC, one of the Western Conference’s best teams, to a draw.

Austin FC finally comes home to Q2 Stadium on Saturday (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

It could have been even better for ATXFC as they went into half time with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a strike from Cecilio Dominguez, his third goal of the season.

But Kansas City equalized through Daniel Salloi, and might have won the game if not for the heroics, once again, of Austin’s star goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

The Final Whistle ATX guys analyze their game – talking about why there was a feeling of déjà vu on the team’s second trip to Kansas City this season, why mistakes from two young players turned out to be crucial, and highlighting Dominguez’s uptick in form.

They then preview the opener at Q2 Stadium, including looks at the long road to get there, what they expect the atmosphere to be like, and the guys give their final score predictions.

There’s one other important event for the guys to preview – Wyatt’s wedding, which happens to be on the same day as the big match.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.

Author: KXAN Staff

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin