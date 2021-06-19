Jeremy Clarkson unleashes fury on 'halfwits' as he vows to boycott IKEA amid GB News row

Andrew Neil, chairman of GB News, has since hit out at critics of his news channel as the veteran broadcaster claimed the opinion-led channel will “puncture the pomposity of our elites”.

Presenters include former Brexit Party candidate and The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry, former Sky News presenter Colin Brazier, and The Sun’s former showbiz journalist Dan Wootton.

Planned segments on the show, including one called Woke Watch, have earned GB News comparisons with right-wing US TV channel Fox News which have been dismissed by Andrew.

According to the TV industry magazine Broadcast, GB News peaked in its opening minutes with 336,000 viewers.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed