Next PS5 event rumours: Abandoned Silent Hill reveal, Bloodborne Remaster, PSVR 2 release

While PlayStation skipped E3, rumour has it Sony has another big PS5 event in the pipelines. According to the rumour mill, Sony may be hosting a PS5 event in just a few weeks time – on July 8. And in the run-up to the next PS5 event there are plenty of rumours swirling around about what Sony could announce.

Arguably the hottest rumour which has caught the attention of PS5 fans surrounds in-the-works title Abandoned.

When Abandoned was first announced in April PS5 fans were left wondering if the mysterious survival horror was actually a new Hideo Kojima game in disguise.

The Metal Gear Solid creator has form in doing this, with MGSV initially revealed as The Phantom Pain, a title allegedly made by Moby Dick Studio with the project fronted by ‘Joakim Mogren’.

This all turned out to an elaborate ruse, with ‘Joakim’ an anagram of Kojima.

While Abandoned developers Blue Box Game Studios were quick to deny any links to Kojima after the game’s initial reveal, the Silent Hill rumours have come back with a vengeance recently.

Ahead of an inbound reveal, the official Blue Box Game Studios Twitter put out a tweet that caught gamers attention.