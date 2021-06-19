PC gone mad! Pupils go on strike as 'unfair' headteacher bans 'inappropriate' PE shorts

Several pupils have gone on “strike” after Notre Dame School in Plymouth said they could not wear shorts for PE lessons for their own “modesty” and would be required to wear leggings. Students gathered in the school playground with placards, with one reading: “Keep your rules off my body.”

Headteacher Kate White said pupils who attended school wearing shorts would be subject to an after school detention. In a letter to parents sent out on Wednesday, June 16, education chiefs said the school “isn’t a place for sunbathing” and isn’t “a holiday camp.” Pupils have hit out at the letter from the All-Girls School, claiming the clothing is “extremely short” and “inappropriate”. One student also claimed they were “being sexualised for not wanting to be hot” because of the ban.

They added: “As students have had to take this into our own hands to feel safe at school wearing what we want. “Having to protest for our rights at a school is wrong but we have to do this to make sure we’re not getting sexualised. “This will be happening from the start of the school day to the end! We will all be wearing shorts to support our word.” One parent told the Plymouth Herald: “It’s really unfair. It’s quite disgusting. The head was so dismissive. READ MORE: Queen could be ditched as Tuvalu head of state – review launched

“As a consequence, Notre Dame’s uniform appears to have slipped dramatically and looks very untidy on some days. “Therefore on Monday, we removed the right to wear shorts to school on PE days.” Ms White said pupils could now only wear plain black leggings to help maintain “smart uniform standards.” In the initial letter sent out, Ms White said the school did not offer “a PE activity where shorts are essential for participation,” adding: “Our school is a place of work and education.” But in a later statement after being approached for comment, Ms White said that students will still be able to change into shorts for PE, but must wear leggings and tracksuits for the rest of the day. It continues: “While we are permitting PE kits to be worn in the classroom during the pandemic, we require students to wear leggings and tracksuits as opposed to shorts. “However, students are still able to change into PE shorts for their PE lesson only. “This is to maintain our high standard of uniform wearing. “Our PE kit is very smart when worn correctly and we want to ensure that students can retain pride in their uniform.”

